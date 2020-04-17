The Movie Quiz: What links Michael Flatley and the Beatles?
Plus: Liam Neeson’s movies and films that didn’t begin life on TV
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play
First released in 1943, this film is streaming as part of Mubi’s excellent Henri-Georges Clouzot season
Review: This old-school chiller is a joyous – if nasty – celebration of the female rock fan
But you probably won’t, since it’s on Netflix and these days the audience is captive