The movie quiz: Spot the anagram for an Oscar winner
Plus: What's ffter an Excellent Adventure, Shirley Bassey’s Bonds, and a 1970s private eye
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play
Review: With a nod to Huckleberry Finn, this is auspicious first feature from Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz
Review: Hood’s study of Katharine Gun is an efficient, diverting exercise that will educate
Review: Woolly hero’s latest adventure is his most satisfying one yet
Review: Everyone involved is doing decent work, but the picture doesn’t hang together as it should