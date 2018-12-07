The movie quiz: How many English-born actors played James Bond?
Also: Marvel movie without a sequel, songs at the Oscars and Jane Austen adaptations
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play
Review: The buzziest movie of 2018 is a whirl of dazzling ideas and innovative visuals
Review: The actors do their jobs. The camerawork is suitably grimy. It’s not enough
Review: Andy Serkis’s ambitious, slow-paced movie may be a ‘Jungle Book’ too many