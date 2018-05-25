The movie quiz: Do you know your Tom Cruise wives?
This week's film quiz is rated on the Streisand scale. Which Barbra are you?
If you are viewing this on The Irish Times app, you can play here.
If you are viewing this on The Irish Times app, you can play here.
Review: This story of Nepalese girls sold into slavery in a circus is unexpectedly feelgood
Review: The animation is gorgeous in this Oscar-nominated feature about a young woman supporting her family under the Taliban in Kabul, but the real magic is in the storytelling