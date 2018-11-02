The movie quiz: An American Werewolf in London and where else?
Also: Toting up the Dalmations, IDing the Queen, and a Coen brother officially directs
If you are viewing this on The Irish Times app, you can play here.
If you are viewing this on The Irish Times app, you can play here.
Review: Steve McQueen tries to cram in too much good stuff – but there's no crime in that when it's such good stuff
The third film from Irish director Rebecca Daly suggests and hints toward the supernatural without ever being explicit
A frustrated Rose Byrne and menacing fan-boy Chris O’Dowd in seaside town so lovely we yearn to call it Richard-on-the-Curtis
A pre-school toddler throwing tantrums after the arrival of his baby sister never looked so good
Who thought we’d end up praising the facets of a Leigh film that feel most like the work of David Lean?