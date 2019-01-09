‘The Favourite’ leads Bafta race, nominated for 12 film awards

The Irish-produced movie The Favourite is leading the British Academy Film Awards, with 12 nominations, including for best film and outstanding British film. Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each have seven nominations, while Vice has six and BlacKkKlansman has five.

Olivia Colman has been nominated in the leading-actress category for her role as Queen Anne in the dark comedy drama, just days after winning a Golden Globe. Her costars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone have both received nods in the supporting-actress category, and the film’s director, Yorgos Lanthimos, is also nominated.

Colman will compete against Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Viola Davis for Widows. Vice’s star Christian Bale, who also won a Golden Globe at the weekend, has been given a Bafta nod in the leading-actor category.

Rami Malek, another Golden Globe winner, has been nominated in the same category for his role in the Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody. They will both battle Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Steve Coogan for Stan & Ollie and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book.

Along with Weisz and Stone, Amy Adams, Claire Foy and Margot Robbie are in the supporting-actress category for their roles in Vice, First Man and Mary Queen of Scots respectively.

The supporting-actor nominees are Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sam Rockwell for Vice and Timothée Chalamet for Beautiful Boy.

Cooper has received his first Bafta directing nomination for his directorial debut, A Star Is Born, and he will compete against Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War and Lanthimos for The Favourite.

Along with The Favourite, the best-film nominees are BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Roma and A Star Is Born. The Favourite also has a shot at scooping the outstanding-British-film gong, but it will have to face off against Beast, Bohemian Rhapsody, McQueen, Stan & Ollie and You Were Never Really Here.

The Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Jessie Buckley are among the five nominees for the EE Rising Star award.

The Bafta Film Awards will be held at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on February 10th.

THE NOMINEES

Best film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)

Beast, Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)

A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer)

Pili, Leanne Welham (writer/director), Sophie Harman (producer)

Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham (writer/director), Jacqui Davies (producer)

Best film not in the English language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

Best documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Best animated film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Best original screenplay

Cold War, Janusz Glowacki, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Green Book, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Best adapted screenplay

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me? Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

First Man, Josh Singer

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

Best actress

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Viola Davis, Widows

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best supporting actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best supporting actor

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothé Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Best original music

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Best cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Best editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

Best production design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best costume design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best make up & hair

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Best sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Best special visual effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

Best British short animation

I’m OK

Marfa

Roughhouse

Best British short film

73 Cows

Bachelor, 38

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright – PA, Guardian