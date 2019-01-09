‘The Favourite’ leads Bafta race, nominated for 12 awards
Irish-produced film followed by Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born
Bafta front runner: Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in the Irish-produced film The Favourite, which has 12 nominations
The Favourite is leading the British Academy Film Awards, with 12 nominations, including for best film and outstanding British film. Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each have seven nominations, while Vice has six and BlacKkKlansman has five.
Olivia Colman has been nominated in the leading-actress category for her role as Queen Anne in the dark comedy drama, just days after winning a Golden Globe. Her costars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone have both received nods in the supporting-actress category, and director Yorgos Lanthimos is also nominated.
Colman will compete against Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Viola Davis for Widows. Vice star Christian Bale, who also won a Golden Globe at the weekend, has been given a Bafta nod in the leading actor category.
Rami Malek, another Golden Globe winner, has been nominated in the same category for his role in Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody. They will both battle Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Steve Coogan for Stan and Ollie and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book. Along with Weisz and Stone, Amy Adams, Claire Foy and Margot Robbie are in the supporting actress category for their roles in Vice, First Man and Mary, Queen of Scots respectively.
The supporting-actor nominees are Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sam Rockwell for Vice and Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy. Cooper has received his first
Bafta directing nomination for his directorial debut A Star Is Born, and he will compete against Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War and Lanthimos for The Favourite. Along with The Favourite, the best film nominees are BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Roma and A Star Is Born. The Favourite also has a shot at scooping the outstanding British film gong, but will have to face off against Beast, Bohemian Rhapsody, McQueen, Stan and Ollie, and You Were Never Really Here.
The Bafta Film Awards will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 10th.
Best film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)
Beast – Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)
A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer),
Pili – Leanne Welham (writer/director), Sophie Harman (producer)
Ray & Liz – Richard Billingham (writer/director), Jacqui Davies (producer)
Best film not in the English language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
Best documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Best animated film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best director
BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee
Cold War – PaweÅ‚ Pawlikowski
The Favourite – Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper
Best original screenplay
Cold War – Janusz GÅ‚owacki, PaweÅ‚ Pawlikowski
The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
Vice – Adam McKay
Best adapted screenplay
BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man – Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth
Best actress
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Viola Davis – Widows
Best actor
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Christian Bale – Vice
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan – Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best supporting actress
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best supporting actor
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Timothé Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Best original music
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Best cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Best editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice
Best production design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best costume design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best make up & hair
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
Best sound
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Best special visual effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
Best British short animation
I’m OK
Marfa
Roughhouse
Best British short film
73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright – PA, Guardian