The 25 best films of 2020 – in order

Parasite, Uncut Gems, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, The Invisible Man and more stood out during A landmark year in a few good ways

Looked at from one angle, our annual list of the year’s best films shares much in common with those published before the world succumbed to You Know What.

As ever, a fair proportion of the list emerged in the early months of the year when distributors are trying to attract the attention of awards voters. Most of those films got a decent run in cinemas before the walls came down.

Not unusually, four of our top 10 — Parasite, The Lighthouse, Bacurau and Portrait of a Lady on Fire premiered more than a year and a half ago at the Cannes Festival. It feels several lifetimes away.

Look closer and you will discover that, for the first time, we are admitting features that debuted on streaming platforms. (Take it up with the good people at the Oscars, who are doing the same thing.) The clearing away of blockbusters opened up space for quirkier independent films to stretch their less pricy wings on smaller screens. What extraordinary variety we ended up with.

A 19th-century literary adaptation, an Irish animation, a Chilean dance extravaganza, a surprising amount of horror — arguably seven out of 25 — and a contender for the most disturbing art film ever screened at a major film festival. All life was here. And a film not in English won the best picture Oscar for the first time in the Academy’s history. Allow poor 2020 to be a landmark year in a few good ways.

25 Virus Tropical

Santiago Caicedo

Charming, striking, monochrome animation adapted from Power Paola’s graphic non-fiction novel concerning a childhood in Ecuador and Colombia. Painstaking translations of the original artwork.

24 Wolfwalkers

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

Cartoon Saloon, out of Kilkenny, deliver their animation yet again with this careering, beautifully painted tale from the Cromwellian atrocities. A folk-horror Inglourious Basterds for all the family.

23 The Vast of Night

Andrew Patterson

Hugely imaginative, proudly clever retro sci fi set around a US radio station in the 1950s. The story is breathlessly told using bravura dolly action and old-fashioned yarn-spinning sequences.

22 Moffie

Oliver Hermanus

Surprising study of a young gay man undergoing military service with the South African Defence Forces in the early 1980s. A touching piece of cinema whose beauty complements the ugliness at its heart.

21 The Vigil

Keith Thomas

Fascinating, macabre yarn concerning a man keeping vigil over a late member of the Orthodox Jewish community. Terms such as “The Jewish Exorcist” and “The Hasidic Babadook” have been bandied about.

20 Les Misérables

Ladj Ly

No, it’s not an adaptation of the Hugo novel. Ly’s incendiary film goes among citizens of a rough Parisian suburb as they parry with the police and each other. Tough, but fair minded.

19 Time

Garrett Bradley

Like Collective above, a contender for documentary of the year, Time pays tribute to Sibil Fox Richardson, a determined African-American woman fighting for her husband’s release from prison.

18 Collective

Alexander Nanau

Nanau’s documentary follows investigations into the 2015 fire in Bucharest that killed 27 people. It ends up as a comprehensive denunciation of the Romanian state apparatus.

17 Ema

Pablo Larraín

Always hard to pin down, Larraín returns with a wild drama that sends a young dancer spinning through the busy streets of a Chilean city. A carnal telenovela in which the lines between dance, sex, and fire-starting are annihilated.

16 Pinocchio

Matteo Garrone

The latest adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s classic novel emphasises the grimmer sides of the tale. It is icky and surreal, but ultimately rewarding. Roberto Benigni makes a sad Gepetto.

15 Koko-Di Koko-Da

Johannes Nyholm

What the heck is this? Grieving parents are stalked by nursery rhyme creatures and man with a bull terrier. Only in 2020.

14 Vitalina Varela

Pedro Costa

Costa surpasses himself with this rigorous, sombrely lit portrait of a woman moving from Cape Verde to the outskirts of Lisbon. Inky.

13 The Invisible Man

Leigh Whannell

This is how you update classic horror. Elisabeth Moss is electric in an economic (in all senses) take on HG Wells that addresses domestic abuse. Thrilling.

12 She Dies Tomorrow

Amy Seimetz

Singular existential horror (for once that e-word is unavoidable) concerning a young woman who wakes up convinced she will, yes, die tomorrow.

11 About Endlessness

Roy Andersson

We know what to expect from Andersson: dry comedy, mortal despair, geometrically balanced sets … and sheer brilliance.

10 Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Eliza Hittman

A young woman travels to New York City for an abortion in a naturalistic film that makes no judgements. The title references one of the year’s most heart-rending scenes.

9 Relic

Natalie Erika James

Singular Australian horror film that skilfully touches on the trials of dementia on its way to a bleak denouement. Motherhood is not easy, but it’s seldom this uneasy.

8 The Assistant

Kitty Green

Deliberately queasy investigation of sexual harassment in the workplace. For every second of screen time, Julia Garner is terrific in a role that often relies entirely on movement and facial expression.

7 The Lighthouse

Robert Eggers

Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson go bonkers by the sea. Old-school camera equipment? Academy ratio? Sexy mermaids? Fights with seagulls? J Arthur Ranking? Sea shanties? What’s not to like?

6 Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Céline Sciamma

Breathtakingly passionate 18th-century drama concerning the romance between a noblewoman and the woman commissioned to paint her portrait. Already a key film of the era.

5 Uncut Gems

Josh and Benny Safdie

The busy camera? The hurtling plot? The sheer noise of the thing? The Safdies’ diamond-district thriller made great use of Adam Sandler

4 Bacurau

Kleber Mendonça Filho

Bizarre, angry, politically astute pseudo-western whose plot takes in flying saucers, odd bikers and a fascist manhunt. Yet it remains a searing political commentary on neoliberal Brazil.

3 Parasite

Bong Joon Ho

What more need be said? An instant classic that merged social commentary with hell-for-leather farce to thrilling effect. The first “foreign-language” film to win best picture Oscar.

2 The Painted Bird

Václav Marhoul

They were, apparently, fleeing the Venice screening in droves. This disturbing take on Jerzy Kosinski’s semi-factual novel – following a young middle-European refugee during the second World War – is nonetheless a profoundly responsible drama.

1 The Personal History of David Copperfield

Armando Iannucci

A miracle of adaptation, Armando Iannucci’s take on Charles Dickens’s favourite child – famously cast with actors of all races – somehow nodded to every corner of the source novel without seeming remotely compromised. It is the best big-screen Dickens translation since David Lean’s classics of the 1940s. Dev Patel is effortlessly charming in the title role. Hugh Laurie standout in support.

The next 10, in no order

Little Joe, Shirley, Saint Maud, Waves, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, The Mole Agent, Possessor, Rocks, The 40-Year Version, Take Me Somewhere Nice.