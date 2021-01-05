Tanya Roberts: Bond girl and Charlie’s Angel still alive, agent says

James Bond star Tanya Roberts is still alive, her publicist has said – after earlier being quoted as saying she was dead – following a fall at her home on Christmas Eve.

Mike Pingel, the actor’s representative mistakenly reported that the actor had died aged 65 on Sunday.

Multiple news outlets, including the Guardian, had reported her death but Mr Pingel later told the Associated Press that Ms Roberts was still alive but in a very poor condition.

The outlet TMZ had quotes from her partner and tributes were paid on social media to Ms Roberts, who starred as Stacey Sutton opposite Sir Roger Moore in his final Bond film, A View to a Kill.

Mr Pingel has now told the PA news agency Mrs Roberts was still alive on Monday and the family was waiting for further news from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

He added: “It does not look good.”

TMZ first reported her death, saying she had collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24th and was admitted to hospital.

Lance O’Brien, Roberts’ partner, was interviewed by US news show Inside Edition and answered a phone call from the hospital on camera, telling him she was alive.

He broke down in tears at the news and said: “I’m so happy”.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Roberts grew up in New York before moving to Hollywood in 1977 in search of fame.

Her chance came when she replaced Shelley Hack in TV series Charlie’s Angels, becoming the third Angel alongside Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.

Following her appearance in 1985’s A View To A Kill, she was nominated for a Golden Raspberry award for worst actress. – PA