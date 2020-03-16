Stuck for something to do during coronavirus lockdown? Have a #CovideoParty tonight

Everyone simultaneously presses play on the same Netflix film, then chats virtually

Updated: 44 minutes ago

For Matilda on Sunday night, people dressed up as various characters

For Matilda on Sunday night, people dressed up as various characters

 

In these grim times, thank goodness for people making it their mission to distract us from the challenges of living through a pandemic. One of those people is Westmeath comedian Alison Spittle, creator of the instantly memorable #CovideoParty on Twitter.

The idea is simple. Spittle makes a poll and asks people to choose between four movies that are available on Netflix. Thousands of votes are cast, and the Covideoparty community watches the winning movie that night. Everyone presses play at the same time, enjoying virtual chats about everything from the snacks they are eating to their take on the movie.

“I came up with it because I was bored out of my mind, and some gigs that I had planned were understandably cancelled because of coronavirus,” says Spittle from her home in London. She had to cancel a gig in Liberty Hall because of the crisis. “It was a way to amuse myself, keep in touch with friends. Thursday was manic after Leo Varadkar made that statement. I just asked does ‘anybody want to watch a movie with me?’ and it snowballed from there”.

Since she began the social media project the films have included Clueless, Legally Blonde and Matilda. For Matilda on Sunday night, people dressed up as various characters and posted pictures on Instagram. Spittle was Miss Trunchbull.

Alison Spittle: ‘I came up with it because I was bored out of my mind.’ Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
Alison Spittle: ‘I came up with it because I was bored out of my mind.’ Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
Spittle is watching the original Jumanji at 9pm and there is even a prize for the best fancy dress
Spittle is watching the original Jumanji at 9pm on Monday, and there is a prize for the best fancy dress

The comedian says she has lost significant income, as many artists have over this period, and was encouraged by fans to set up a ko-fi account. People have been donating to it in support of her social media antics.

“I’m pretty much treating it as a full time job at this stage,” says Spittle. “I have a sort of war room in my flat, with two laptops keeping track of everything. It’s a distraction for everyone and for me. I have people at home I’m worried about as everyone does.”

The joy she has created gives her the same feeling as stand up. “I got into comedy because of that feeling of making a whole room happy ... I feel like I am working in a holiday camp, with my comedy friends coming up with activities and schedules”. She is also organising a Fake Mass each Sunday with a carefully curated playlist.

“The feedback has been amazing,” she says.

If you want to watch along tonight, she is watching the original Jumanji at 9pm and there is even a prize for the best fancy dress.

To get involved see #CovideoParty on Twitter.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.