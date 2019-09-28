Spider-Man to remain in Marvel film universe after deal agreed

Spider-Man will remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it was announced that Sony and Walt Disney Studios’ Marvel will re-team for a new outing.

Sony, which owns the film rights to the character, said last month it had failed to reach an agreement with Marvel’s parent company, Walt Disney Studios, over future movies.

This effectively ruled Tom Holland’s Spider-Man out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now the two companies have ended their dispute and jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, will produce the third film in the Spider-Man: Homecoming series, with Holland in the title role.

The film is scheduled for release in July 2021.

Mr Feige said in a statement: “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it.

“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe.

“He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Producer Amy Pascal, who will also produce the third film under her Pascal Pictures banner, said: “This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes.

“This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

Holland responded to the news by sharing a clip on Instagram from The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Zendaya, who stars in the Spider-Man films as MJ, simply tweeted a gif of Spider-Man dancing.

The most recent film in the series, Spider-Man: Far From Home, released earlier this year, followed on from the events of Avengers: Endgame and was a box office hit. – PA