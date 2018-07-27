Six of the best films to see at the cinema this weekend

APOSTASY ★★★★★

Directed by Daniel Kokotajlo. Starring Siobhan Finneran, Robert Emms, Sacha Parkinson, Steve Evets, Bronwyn James 12A cert, lim release, 95 min

The excellent Finneran plays Ivanna, a council employee who has raised two adult daughters within the Jehovah Witnesses. Luisa (Sacha Parkinson) is showing signs of deviation from the elders’ strict regulations. Alex (Molly Wright), who has a form of anaemia and feels guilt after inadvertently receiving a transfusion, has learned Urdu to aid her evangelising in that community. What follows is a tense, focused drama that at times takes on the quality of psychological horror. A singular British film. DC

MAURICE ★★★★

Directed by James Ivory. Starring James Whilby, Hugh Grant, Rupert Graves, Denholm Elliott, Simon Callow, Billie Whitelaw, Barry Foster, Judy Parfitt, Ben Kingsley. Club, lim release, 140 min

Welcome reissues of Ivory’s fine take on the long-suppressed “gay novel” by EM Forster. The picture follows its well-off title character (James Wilby) as he makes his way from public school to Cambridge, where he is forced to confront his sexuality. Graves plays the main love interest. The long, slow rise of Grant took another lurch forward with his turn as a more cautious university friend. The story is thin, but the production values compensate. DC

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT ★★★

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Starring Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Alec Baldwin, Michelle Monaghan, Sean Harris, Wes Bentley. 12A cert, gen release, 147 min

Cruise’s Ethan Hunt tracks down missing plutonium. Mission: Impossible – Fallout fairly froths over with terrific, clattering violence that – staged with as little CGI as possible – makes competing summer flicks such as Skyscraper feel like clouds of generic software. The tile-crunching fight in a Parisian bathroom is better even than the loo bust-up in the opening section of Casino Royale. For all that, you couldn’t say it has anything like a plot. And Cruise looks increasingly odd. Full review/trailer DC

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: A MONSTER VACATION ★★★

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez , Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Mel Brooks. G cert, gen release, 97 min

By the time you read this, this third instalment of this monstrously successful trilogy will be tipping the franchise toward the $1 billion dollar mark; not bad for a film where the best joke is: “He’s the mummy but you’re the one in De Nile.” Vampirologists may quibble about Dracula (Sandler) and his daughter Mavis (Gomez), crossing water and sunbathing without a care in the world, but the film is, for better or worse, every bit as good as its predecessors. Darker references – the Bermuda Triangle, the Chupacabra, and a cruise ship that looks like the Titanic – are swiftly brushed aside so that all-age shenanigans can resume. Even watched beside various incarnations of the Addams and the Munsters, this remains the most family-friendly and proudly silly of all the monster dynasties. TB

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN ★★★

Directed by Ol Parker. Starring Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Cher, Colin Firth, Andy García, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Meryl Streep. PG cert, general release, 114 min

The follow-up to the Abba smash alternates between the aftermath of the first film and flashbacks to the three romances that caused the famous paternal confusion. Here We Go Again is actually superior in almost every way. The new cast members are amusing. The film-makers just about get way with unearthing a few less well-known Abba songs. Crucially, the direction is more than competent. Sunnier than a lifetime of holidays, James is a real standout as the younger version of Streep. Full review/trailer DC

THE INCREDIBLES 2 ★★★★

Directed by Brad Bird. Voices of Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Brad Bird, Bill Wise. PG cert, general release, 125 min

Terrific sequel to Pixar’s superhero saga finds Bob Parr, the sometime Mr Incredible, left at home with young Violet (who turns invisible), younger Dash (who moves speedily) and baby Jack-Jack (who does a lot of things). Meanwhile, Helen Parr is drawn into a scheme to rehabilitate the superhero reputation. The animation is glossier than ever. The design is so gorgeous you yearn to wear it home. It is, however, the jokes that really stand out. Excellent family entertainment. Full review/trailer DC