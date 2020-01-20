Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: full list of winners

In a repeat of the Golden Globes, Renée Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger win for their leading film roles

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Joker. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Joker. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

  • Bombshell (Lionsgate)
  • The Irishman (Netflix)
  • Jojo Rabbit (Fox)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
  • Parasite (Neon) (WINNER)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

  • Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
  • Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
  • Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
  • Renée Zellweger (Judy) (WINNER)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

  • Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
  • Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
  • Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (WINNER)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

  • Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
  • Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
  • Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
  • Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
  • Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

  • Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)
  • Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) (WINNER)
  • David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) (WINNER)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

  • Patricia Arquette (The Act)
  • Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
  • Joey King (The Act)
  • Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
  • Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

  • Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
  • Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
  • Al Pacino (The Irishman)
  • Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
  • Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Laura Dern (Marriage Story) (WINNER)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
  • Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
  • Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
  • Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

  • Barry (HBO)
  • Fleabag (Amazon)
  • The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)
  • Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television/Pop TV)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) (WINNER)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

  • Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
  • Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
  • Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) (WINNER)

Outstanding Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

  • Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

  • Game of Thrones (WINNER)
  • GLOW
  • Stranger Things
  • The Walking Dead
  • Watchmen
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.