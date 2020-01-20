Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: full list of winners
In a repeat of the Golden Globes, Renée Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger win for their leading film roles
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Joker. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
- Bombshell (Lionsgate)
- The Irishman (Netflix)
- Jojo Rabbit (Fox)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
- Parasite (Neon) (WINNER)
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger (Judy) (WINNER)
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
- Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (WINNER)
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
- Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
- Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
- Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
- Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
- Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
- The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) (WINNER)
- David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) (WINNER)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
- Patricia Arquette (The Act)
- Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
- Joey King (The Act)
- Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
- Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
- Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story) (WINNER)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
- Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
- Barry (HBO)
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)
- Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television/Pop TV)
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) (WINNER)
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
- Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) (WINNER)
Outstanding Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
- Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
- Game of Thrones (WINNER)
- GLOW
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Watchmen