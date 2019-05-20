Schwarzenegger ‘not pressing charges’ after attack in South Africa

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has said he will not press charges after being attacked during an event in South Africa.

Video emerged on Sunday showing the 71-year-old being drop-kicked in the back at the Arnold Classic Africa sporting event in Johannesburg.

He was recording a Snapchat video inside a gymnasium when someone attacked him from behind. The attacker was quickly detained by security, organisers said.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.



By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Update: A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges. I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 19, 2019

The attack happened at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, according to the Sandton Chronicle.

In an earlier post, he said: “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot.

“I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.” – PA