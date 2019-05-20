Schwarzenegger ‘not pressing charges’ after attack in South Africa

Actor says he is fine after video shows him being drop-kicked during sporting event

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Arnold Classic Africa, a sporting festival held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photograph: Michele Spatari/AFP/Getty Images

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has said he will not press charges after being attacked during an event in South Africa.

Video emerged on Sunday showing the 71-year-old being drop-kicked in the back at the Arnold Classic Africa sporting event in Johannesburg.

He was recording a Snapchat video inside a gymnasium when someone attacked him from behind. The attacker was quickly detained by security, organisers said.

The attack happened at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, according to the Sandton Chronicle.

Schwarzenegger said in a tweet: “A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges. I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa.”

In an earlier post, he said: “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot.

“I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.” – PA