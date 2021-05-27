School of Rock star Kevin Clark (32) killed while cycling

Tributes have been paid to Kevin Clark, who as a 13-year-old had played drummer Freddy in the hit 2003 film School of Rock, after Clark was killed while cycling on Wednesday.

The Chicago Sun Times reported that Clark (32) had been hit by a car while cycling in the Avondale area of the city late at night, and that the car driver had been issued with several citations.

School of Rock star Jack Black was among those to pay tribute to Clark, posting a photograph of himself with Clark in the movie on social media, alongside a more recent picture, writing: “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

Clark’s mother Allison Clark told the Chicago Sun Times that he had just formed a new band. “He loved music. He’s just a raw talent. He’s got a heart of gold.” She also said he had no plans to be an actor when he auditioned as a 12-year-old for School of Rock, and won the role of drummer Freddy Jones.

Directed by Richard Linklater, School of Rock proved to be a major commercial success, though Clark opted not to pursue acting but to become a professional musician.

Miranda Cosgrove, who appeared as Summer alongside Clark in School of Rock, also posted a tribute on social media, writing: “Stunned and saddened by this news today. The world lost an amazing soul. I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed Kevin.” – Guardian