Saoirse Ronan wins Best Actress at New York critics’ awards

Irish actor Saoirse Ronan has won the Best Actress award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards for her performance in Lady Bird.

Ronan was announced as the winner last month and was honoured at a ceremony on Wednesday night at TAO Downtown in New York City. The win comes ahead of the Golden Globes this weekend, where she has received the nod for Best Actress (comedy or musical).

Lady Bird writer and director Greta Gerwig picked up the award for Best Film.

Timothee Chalamet won Best Actor for Call Me by Your Name, while the Best Director award went to Sean Baker for The Florida Project.

Ronan has announced she will be wearing black at the Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday as part of a co-ordinated effort to counter systemic sexual harassment in the entertainment business and workplaces nationwide.

The initiative, announced with a full-page ad in the New York Times, includes a $13 million (€10.8m) legal defence fund to help women in less privileged professions protect themselves from sexual misconduct and the consequences that may arise from reporting it.

Organisers have asked women walking the red carpet at the Globes ceremony this year to take part in the campaign by wearing black.