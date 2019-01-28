SAG Awards 2019: Glenn Close and ‘Black Panther’ win big

Black Panther and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were the big winners Sunday night at a SAG Awards ceremony that spread the bounty among several films and television shows. Chadwick Boseman, speaking for the Black Panther cast, which took the SAG equivalent of best picture, said that he was often asked if he expected the Marvel superhero film to be such a blockbuster. (It has earned $1.3 billion (€1.14 billion) globally.)

He said the Nina Simone song To be Young, Gifted and Black came to mind as he thought about the lack of diversity in most Hollywood films. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on,” he continued. But Black Panther, he said, meant that “we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing, that we could create a world that could exemplify a world we wanted to see.”

An emotional Glenn Close paid tribute to her grandmother after picking up the best actress prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Close was recognised for her role as a spouse living in the shadow of her acclaimed novelist husband in The Wife, in which she stars alongside Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce. Close (71) said the film was made before the #MeToo movement rose to prominence but its theme of a woman being unable to achieve her full potential proved to be prescient.

Mrs. Maisel swept the comedy honours, including outstanding comedy series ensemble, and best comedy actress and actor for Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the title character, and Tony Shalhoub, who plays her father. This Is Us, the NBC melodrama, took best drama series ensemble.

There were few overtly political moments Sunday evening, which more often focused on guild issues. Patricia Arquette, named best actress in a miniseries for Escape at Dannemora, thanked Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia’s 2016 election interference, as she left the stage. But she drew much more applause from fellow union members when she called out production companies that didn’t pay performers overtime.

Screen Actors Guild Awards: Glenn Close accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female in a Leading Role for The Wife. Photograph:Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The SAG lifetime achievement award went to Alan Alda, 82, the veteran actor probably best known for the 1972-83 series M.A.S.H. In July, he revealed that he had been living with Parkinson’s disease for more than three years but that he had been leading a full life despite the movement disorder.

After being introduced by Tom Hanks, who noted that the actor’s real name is Alphonso D’Abruzzo, Alda took the stage to a lengthy standing ovation from an audience that included his M.A.S.H co-star Mike Farrell. “It may never have been more urgent to see the world through another person’s eyes,” he said onstage, his hands trembling. “And when the culture is divided so sharply, actors can help, at least a little, just by doing what we do.”

Here is the complete list of winners:

Movies

Outstanding cast: Black Panther

Best actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best actress: Glenn Close, The Wife

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best supporting actress: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Outstanding stunt ensemble: Black Panther



Television

Outstanding ensemble, drama series: This Is Us

Outstanding ensemble, comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best actor, drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best actress, drama series: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best actor, comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best actor, TV movie or miniseries: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Best actress, TV movie or miniseries: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora Outstanding stunt ensemble, comedy or drama series: Glow – New York Times and PA