Stuntman: This retro Hong Kong action film is the movie The Fall Guy wanted to be

Stephen Tung Wai as Sam Lee and Terrance Lau as Lee Sai Long star in the Stuntman. Photograph: PA

Stuntman      Director : Albert Leung and Herbert Leung Cert : 15A Genre : Action Starring : Terrance Lau, Stephen Tung, Cecilia Choi, Philip Ng Running Time : 1 hr 54 mins

The heartfelt tribute to stuntpeople that The Fall Guy failed to be, Stuntman opens with a nervy film shoot in the 1980s, at a moment when no one thought to put the words “health” and “safety” in the same sentence.

Sam Lee, an ambitious stunt director, is co-ordinating a scene in which the performer leaps from a footbridge on to a moving truck. It’s the kind of daredevil leap that made Jackie Chan an international star. Unhappily, it goes horribly wrong.

Decades later, Sam (played by the Hong Kong veteran fight choreographer Stephen Tung) is a traditional bone healer struggling to reconnect with his estranged adult daughter (Cecilia Choi) as she prepares for her wedding.

Not everyone is happy when Sam is unexpectedly given a shot at a comeback. The star of the movie, Wai (Philip Ng), was once in Sam’s stunt team and hasn’t forgotten about the accident. Sam’s young stunt co-ordinator, Lee (Terrance Lau), is impressive enough to quell dissent on set. But old habits die hard and Sam soon starts pushing his crew to take risks.

Stuntman shares actors, a producer and other personnel with Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, Hong Kong’s high-octane selection for the 2025 Oscars. Like that film, which lovingly recreated Kowloon’s walled city, Albert Leung and Herbert Leung’s first feature favours old-school choreography. Performers slam against walls, fall down escalators and jump into stacks of cardboard boxes.

The nostalgia is punctured, however, with an acknowledgement that the old ways were reckless endangerment. That elegiac reflection extends to Hong Kong itself.

Tung, an occasional actor who has won seven Hong Kong Golden Horse awards for his choreography, brings poignancy and authenticity to the thrills and spills.