Oscars 2021 in pictures: The fashion, the Hollywood A-listers – and Kilkenny Castle

The red carpet at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony, at Union Station in Los Angeles, California. This year’s Oscars happened two months later than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Mark Terrill/Pool/EPA

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at an Oscars screening in Sydney. Photograph: Rick Rycroft/Pool/Getty

Regina King and best-actress nominee Andra Day arrive at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty

Olivia Colman, nominated for best supporting actress for The Father, at an Oscars screening in London. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/Pool/EPA

Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty

Nominees, including Yorgos Lamprinos (front, centre) and Florian Zeller (top, second left), attend an Oscars screening in Paris. Photograph: Lewis Joly/Pool/EPA

Paul Young, Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart of Cartoon Saloon watch a live link of the Oscars in Kilkenny as the winner of the best-animated-feature category is announced. Photograph: Peter Morrison/Pool/AP Photo

Cartoon Saloon cofounder and film-maker Tomm Moore at an Oscars screening in Kilkenny. Photograph: Peter Morrison/Pool/AFP via Getty

Molly Sandén sings Husavik (My Hometown), from the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, in Iceland for ABC as part of its lead-in to the Oscars. Photograph: Orly Orlyson/Ampas via Getty

Glenn Close dances to EU’s Da Butt in the audience at the Oscars. Photograph: ABC via AP

Frances McDormand accepts the best-picture award for Nomadland as director Chloé Zhao looks on. Photograph: ABC via AP

Chloé Zhao accepts the best-director Oscar for Nomadland, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Todd Wawrychuk/Ampas/AFP via Getty

Emerald Fennell, winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay for Promising Young Woman, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP Photo

French novelist Florian Zeller is interviewed after winning the best-adapted-screenplay Oscar for The Father at an Oscars screening in Paris. Photograph: Lewis Joly/Pool/AFP via Getty

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of best-supporting-actor Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/EPA

Yuh-Jung Youn with her best-supporting-actress Oscar, for Minari. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the Oscar for best original score for Soul. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP Photo

Tiara Thomas, HER and Dernst Emile II, winners of the best-original-song Oscar for Fight for You, from Judas and the Black Messiah. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty

Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao with the best-film Oscars for Nomadland. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP Photo

People attend the Sunset Strip Late Night Drive-In Oscars Watch Party in West Hollywood. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty