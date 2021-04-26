Oscars 2021 in pictures: The fashion, the Hollywood A-listers – and Kilkenny Castle

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony went international amid a year for film like no other

Best director winner for Nomadland Chloé Zhao pictured at the press room at the Oscars, at Union Station, Los Angeles.

epa09160881 A view of the red carpet at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. EPA/Mark Terrill / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152

The red carpet at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony, at Union Station in Los Angeles, California. This year’s Oscars happened two months later than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Mark Terrill/Pool/EPA

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA â€“ APRIL 26: Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Paris, France. (Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images)

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at an Oscars screening in Sydney. Photograph: Rick Rycroft/Pool/Getty

US actress Regina King (L) and US actress and singer Andra Day (R) arrive at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Regina King and best-actress nominee Andra Day arrive at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty

epa09160951 Olivia Colman attends the 93rd annual Academy Awards screening in London, Britain, 26 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. EPA/Alberto Pezzali / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152

Olivia Colman, nominated for best supporting actress for The Father, at an Oscars screening in London. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/Pool/EPA 

TOPSHOT - Actress Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty

epa09161047 Nominees, including: Yorgos Lamprinos (bottom C), Adrien Merigeau (C-L), Amaury Ovise (C-R), Nicolas Becker (C), Jean-Louis Livi (top R), and Florian Zeller (top, 2-L) attend a screening of the 93rd annual Academy Awards in Paris, France, 26 April 2021. The Oscars are presented in Los Angeles for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. EPA/Lewis Joly / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152

Nominees, including Yorgos Lamprinos (front, centre) and Florian Zeller (top, second left), attend an Oscars screening in Paris. Photograph: Lewis Joly/Pool/EPA

Paul Young, from left, Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart watch a live link of the Oscars as the winner of the category Animated Feature Film is announced on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Kilkenny, Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, Pool)

Paul Young, Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart of Cartoon Saloon watch a live link of the Oscars in Kilkenny as the winner of the best-animated-feature category is announced. Photograph: Peter Morrison/Pool/AP Photo

Irish filmmaker Tomm Moore attends a screening of the Oscars on April 26, 2021 in Kilkenny, Ireland. (Photo by Peter Morrison / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PETER MORRISON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Cartoon Saloon cofounder and film-maker Tomm Moore at an Oscars screening in Kilkenny. Photograph: Peter Morrison/Pool/AFP via Getty

HUSAVIK, ICELAND, APRIL 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Molly SandÃ©n performs "Husavik" for the ABC special â€œOscars: Into the Spotlight,â€? the lead-in to the 93rd OscarsÂ®, in HÃºsavÃ­k, Iceland on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Photo by Orly Orlyson/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Molly Sandén sings Husavik (My Hometown), from the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, in Iceland for ABC as part of its lead-in to the Oscars. Photograph: Orly Orlyson/Ampas via Getty 

In this video image provided by ABC, Lil Rel Howery reacts as Glenn Close dances to E.U.'s "Da Butt" in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021. (ABC via AP)

Glenn Close dances to EU’s Da Butt in the audience at the Oscars. Photograph: ABC via AP

In this video image provided by ABC, Frances McDormand accepts the best picture award for "Nomadland" as director Chloe Zhao looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021. (ABC via AP)

Frances McDormand accepts the best-picture award for Nomadland as director Chloé Zhao looks on. Photograph: ABC via AP

Chloé Zhao accepts the best-director Oscar for Nomadland, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Todd Wawrychuk/Ampas/AFP via Getty

Emerald Fennell, winner of the award for best original screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Emerald Fennell, winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay for Promising Young Woman, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP Photo

French novelist Florian Zeller is interviewed after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the "The Father" at a screening of the Oscars early on April 26, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lewis Joly / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LEWIS JOLY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

French novelist Florian Zeller is interviewed after winning the best-adapted-screenplay Oscar for The Father at an Oscars screening in Paris. Photograph: Lewis Joly/Pool/AFP via Getty

epa09160574 Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' poses in the press room at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. The Oscars happen two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. EPA/Chris Pizzello / POOL *** Local Caption *** 55864152

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of best-supporting-actor Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/EPA

Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari," poses in the press room at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Yuh-Jung Youn with her best-supporting-actress Oscar, for Minari. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty

Jon Batiste, from left, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the award for best original score for "Soul," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the Oscar for best original score for Soul. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP Photo

(From L) Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, winners of the award for best original song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," pose in the press room at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tiara Thomas, HER and Dernst Emile II, winners of the best-original-song Oscar for Fight for You, from Judas and the Black Messiah. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty

Producers Frances McDormand, left, and Chloe Zhao, winners of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao with the best-film Oscars for Nomadland. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP Photo

People attend the Sunset Strip Late Night Drive-In Oscars Watch Party On the parking lot of the Andaz Hotel, April 25, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

People attend the Sunset Strip Late Night Drive-In Oscars Watch Party in West Hollywood. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty

