Oscars 2021 in pictures: Chloé Zhao makes history while Kilkenny takes centre stage

A view of the red carpet at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony, at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, US. This year’s Oscars happened two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on cinema. Photograph: Mark Terrill/Pool/EPA

Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher attend a screening of the Oscars in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images

Regina King (L) and best actress nominee Andra Day (R) arrive at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles, US. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Olivia Colman, nominated for best supporting actress for The Father, is interviewed at a screening of the Oscars in London, Britain. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Claudia Stolze attends a screening of the Oscars in Prague, Czech Republic. Photograph: Petr David Josek-Pool/Getty Images

Nominees, including Yorgos Lamprinos (bottom C) and Florian Zeller (top, 2-L) attend a screening of the Oscars in Paris, France. Photograph: Lewis Joly/Pool/EPA

Fat Max Gsus (L) and Savan Kotecha, nominated for best original song for Husavik, attend a screening of the Oscars in Stockholm, Sweden. Photograph: Fredrik Persson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Olivia Colman attends an Oscars screening in London, Britain. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/Pool/EPA

Cartoon Saloon co-founder and film-maker Tomm Moore attends a screening of the Oscars in Kilkenny. Photograph: Peter Morrison/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Molly Sanden performs Husavik for an ABC special broadcast as the lead-in to the Oscars, in Husavik, Iceland. Photograph: Orly Orlyson/AMPAS via Getty Images

In this video image provided by ABC, Lil Rel Howery reacts as Glenn Close dances to EU’s Da Butt in the audience at the Oscars. Photograph: ABC via AP

(From L) Paul Young, Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart watch a live link of the Oscars as the winner of the category of best animated feature film is announced, in Kilkenny. Photograph: AP Photo/Peter Morrison, Pool

Minari actor Yuh-Jung Youn accepts the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Todd Wawrychuk/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

In this video image provided by ABC, Frances McDormand accepts the best picture award for Nomadland as director Chloé Zhao looks on, at the Oscars. Photograph: ABC via AP

Chloé Zhao accepts the best director Oscar for Nomadland, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Todd Wawrychuk/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Emerald Fennell, winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay for Promising Young Woman, poses in the press room at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool

French novelist Florian Zeller is interviewed after winning the best adapted screenplay Oscar for The Father at a screening of the Oscars in Paris, France. Photograph: Lewis Joly/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for Judas and the Black Messiah, poses in the press room at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello /Pool/EPA

Yuh-Jung Youn poses in the press room at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

(From L) Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the award for best original score for Soul, pose in the press room at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool

(From L) Tiara Thomas, HER and Dernst Emile II, winners of the award for best original song for Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah, pose in the press room at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Oscar winners Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao pose in the press room at the Oscars, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photograph: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool

People attend the Sunset Strip Late Night Drive-In Oscars Watch Party on the parking lot of the Andaz Hotel, in West Hollywood, California. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images