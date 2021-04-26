Oscars 2021: Full list of winners and nominees

RESULTS OF THE 2021 ACADEMY AWARDS

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland (WINNER)

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7?

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) WINNER

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father) WINNER

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best Actress

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland) WINNER

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (The Father) WINNER

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami)

Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger)

Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) WINNER

Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder (Sound of Metal)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul (WINNER)

Wolfwalkers

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (WINNER)

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)

Time

Best Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Erik Messerschmidt (Mank) WINNER

Dariusz Wolski (News of the World)

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

Phedon Papamichael (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal (WINNER)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul (WINNER)

Best Original Song

Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)

Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Speak Now from One Night in Miami

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank (WINNER)

News of the World

Tenet

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal (WINNER)

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet (WINNER)

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Colette (WINNER)

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Short Film (Animated)

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You (WINNER)

Opera

Yes-People

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers (WINNER)

White Eye