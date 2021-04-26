Oscars 2021: Full list of winners and nominees
Anthony Hopkins becomes the oldest winner of an acting Oscar at the age of 83
Anthony Hopkins failed to show up at the Oscars after winning Best Actor for his role in The Father. Photograph by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
RESULTS OF THE 2021 ACADEMY AWARDS
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland (WINNER)
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7?
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) WINNER
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father) WINNER
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best Actress
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland) WINNER
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (The Father) WINNER
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami)
Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger)
Best Original Screenplay
Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) WINNER
Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder (Sound of Metal)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul (WINNER)
Wolfwalkers
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (WINNER)
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)
Time
Best Cinematography
Sean Bobbitt (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Erik Messerschmidt (Mank) WINNER
Dariusz Wolski (News of the World)
Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)
Phedon Papamichael (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal (WINNER)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul (WINNER)
Best Original Song
Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now from One Night in Miami
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank (WINNER)
News of the World
Tenet
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal (WINNER)
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet (WINNER)
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
Colette (WINNER)
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Short Film (Animated)
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You (WINNER)
Opera
Yes-People
Best Short Film (Live Action)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers (WINNER)
White Eye