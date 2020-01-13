Oscars 2020: Saoirse Ronan receives fourth Academy Award nomination

Saoirse Ronan has received an Oscar nomination as best actress for her performance as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

This is the Irish actor’s fourth Oscar nomination. Already a nominee at the Golden Globes and the Baftas, Ronan was always likely to score, but she will have trouble triumphing against stiff competition.

Among the films nominated for best picture were Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’s 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. Todd Phillips’s otherwise divisive Joker topped the nomination table with an unexpected 11 nods.

As has been the case in recent years, no film stands out as a runaway favourite. Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, continues an extraordinary run in awards season by also scoring a nod in that race. The biting Korean satire has a realistic chance of becoming the first film in a language other than English to win the top prize.

Several strong contenders have already emerged in the acting races. Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the Golden Globe for Joker, is the man to beat in best actor. Adam Driver, nominated as one half of a warring couple in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, is probably his main competitor, but Phoenix has already built up considerable momentum.

Renée Zellweger, up for her role as Judy Garland in Judy, is in almost as strong a position in the best actress race. Scarlett Johansson, Driver’s other half in Marriage Story, and Charlize Theron, who plays journalist Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, are also in with a shot. But Zellweger’s showy turn – complete with impersonations and singing – is exactly the sort that awards juries adore.

Laura Dern, who plays a ruthless lawyer in Marriage Story, seems like the most likely winner of best supporting actress. Her rivals in the race include Margot Robbie, who also stars in Bombshell, a drama about sexual harassment at Fox News. There was a surprise in this category when Kathy Bates scored a nomination for Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell. Many had predicted Jennifer Lopez to figure for Hustlers.

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

To nobody’s great surprise, the voters at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences acceded to the distributor’s request that they vote for Brad Pitt as best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. The role is really a colead with Leonardo DiCaprio, but the star now looks likely to beat out his fellow nominees Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, both up for The Irishman, in that category.

The actors John Cho and Issa Rae announced the nominations at break of dawn in Los Angeles.

There has been much panic in this year’s awards season, as the ceremony has been brought forward by about three weeks, to Sunday, February 9th. This has resulted in a packed schedule, with precursor awards such as the Baftas, the Screen Actors Guild and the Golden Globes scrabbling for space in the weeks after Christmas.

It was confirmed last week that, for the second week running, the ceremony will have no formal host.