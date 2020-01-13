Oscars 2020 nominations: the complete list

Saoirse Ronan gets nominated for Little Women role as best director shortlist dominated by men

The 2020 Oscars will held on February 9th. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Best Picture

  • 1917 (Universal)
  • Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
  • The Irishman (Netflix)
  • Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
  • Joker (Warner Bros.)
  • Little Women (Sony)
  • Marriage Story (Netflix)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
  • Parasite (Neon)

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
  • Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
  • Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
  • Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
  • Florence Pugh (Little Women)
  • Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
  • Al Pacino (The Irishman)
  • Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
  • Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Directing

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
  • Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
  • Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
  • Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
  • The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Original Screenplay

  • 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
  • Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
  • Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
  • Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

International Feature Film

  • Corpus Christi (Poland)
  • Honeyland (North Macedonia)
  • Les Miserables (France)
  • Pain and Glory (Spain)
  • Parasite (South Korea)

Production Design

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Film Editing

  • Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
  • The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
  • Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
  • Joker (Jeff Groth)
  • Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Cinematography

  • 1917 (Roger Deakins)
  • The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
  • Joker (Lawrence Sher)
  • The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Visual Effects

  • 1917
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design

  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Little Women

Sound Mixing

  • 1917
  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

  • 1917 (Thomas Newman)
  • Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
  • Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
  • Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Feature

  • American Factory (Netflix)
  • The Cave (National Geographic)
  • The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
  • For Sama (PBS)
  • Honeyland (Neon)

Documentary Short Subject

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • 1917
  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Animated Feature Film

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
  • I Lost My Body (Netflix)
  • Klaus (Netflix)
  • Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
  • Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

Animated Short Film

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Live-Action Short Film

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Original Song

  • I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) – Randy Newman
  • (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) – Elton John & Bernie Taupin
  • I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough) – Diane Warren
  • Into the Unknown (Frozen 2) – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
  • Stand Up (Harriet) – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

The Oscars will be announced on Sunday, February 9th

