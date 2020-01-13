Oscars 2020 nominations: the complete list
Saoirse Ronan gets nominated for Little Women role as best director shortlist dominated by men
The 2020 Oscars will held on February 9th. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
Best Picture
- 1917 (Universal)
- Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
- The Irishman (Netflix)
- Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
- Joker (Warner Bros.)
- Little Women (Sony)
- Marriage Story (Netflix)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
- Parasite (Neon)
Actor in a Leading Role
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Directing
- Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
- Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
- Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
- Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
- The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Original Screenplay
- 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
- Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
- Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (North Macedonia)
- Les Miserables (France)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
Production Design
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Film Editing
- Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
- The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
- Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
- Joker (Jeff Groth)
- Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Cinematography
- 1917 (Roger Deakins)
- The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Joker (Lawrence Sher)
- The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Visual Effects
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume Design
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Little Women
Sound Mixing
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
- 1917 (Thomas Newman)
- Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
- Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
- Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
- American Factory (Netflix)
- The Cave (National Geographic)
- The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
- For Sama (PBS)
- Honeyland (Neon)
Documentary Short Subject
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Makeup and Hairstyling
- 1917
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Animated Feature Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
- I Lost My Body (Netflix)
- Klaus (Netflix)
- Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
- Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
Animated Short Film
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Live-Action Short Film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Original Song
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) – Randy Newman
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) – Elton John & Bernie Taupin
- I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough) – Diane Warren
- Into the Unknown (Frozen 2) – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- Stand Up (Harriet) – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
The Oscars will be announced on Sunday, February 9th