Oscars 2020: Full list of winners

Who won what at the 92nd Academy Awards

Oscars 2020: the cast and crew of Parasite accept the Academy Award for best picture. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/AP

These are the Oscar winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, in the order they were announced

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood WINNER

Best animated feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 WINNER

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best original screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit WINNER
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Best live action short

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window WINNER
Saria
A Sister

Best production design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER
Parasite

Best costume design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best documentary

American Factory WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best documentary short

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 WINNER
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Best visual effects

Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917 WINNER
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best make-up and hair

Bombshell WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite WINNER

Best original score

Joker WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman WINNER
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy WINNER

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite WINNER

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Parasite WINNER

