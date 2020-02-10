Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt thanks his kids and takes on Trump
Star dedicates Academy Award to children and slams impeachment witness blocking
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt backstage at the Dolby Theatre after collecting his Academy Award. Photograph: Richard Harbaugh/Ampas/AFP via Getty
After seeing off competition from Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks and Anthony Hopkins to win the best-supporting-actor Oscar at last night’s Academy Awards, Brad Pitt took on Donald Trump in his acceptance speech.
The 56-year-old actor, who won the award for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, began with a reference to President Trump’s impeachment trial and its blocking of John Bolton’s testimony. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here,” said Pitt, “which is 45 seconds more than the senate gave John Bolton this week.”
#Oscars Moment: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for @OnceInHollywood pic.twitter.com/TSGjMB3v8P— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
The star dedicated his award to “my kids, who colour everything I do – I adore you”, before paying tribute to Tarantino, whom he described as “an original – one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you.” He also gave a shout-out to his parents, to stuntpeople and to his costar Leonardo DiCaprio, on whose coat tails he said he was “happy to ride – the view’s fantastic”.
Pitt has already won a string of prizes for the role, including best supporting actor at the Baftas, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild. This is his first Oscar for acting; he has previously been nominated for best supporting actor for 12 Monkeys and best actor for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball. But his work as a producer has seen him win a best-picture Oscar for 12 Years a Slave and earn best-picture nominations for Moneyball and The Big Short. – Guardian