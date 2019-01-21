Oscars 2019: Here’s who I predict will be nominated on Tuesday

For a few weeks late last summer it looked as if the coming year’s Academy Awards would be much taken up with speculation about the ‘academy award for outstanding achievement in popular film’.

The ridicule that greeted the announcement of that award caused the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to almost immediately bin the idea.

Fear of its return may, however, help Black Panther, the highest grossing release in the US last year, towards a nomination for best picture when the shortlists are announced on Tuesday morning.

It has picked up a slew of precursor nominations and is held in enormous (some would say baffling) regard by American critics. It matters that the picture advances the position of African-American talent in Hollywood, but Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk, a far superior study of the black experience, has struggled to register with awards voters.

Indeed, it looks as if the “popular film” Oscar could, had it continued, have ended up looking entirely redundant. Following excellent reviews and strong box office, Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born seems likely to score nominations in most major categories. The Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody - a colossal hit despite indifferent reviews - has every chance of converting its recent Golden Globe win into a best picture nomination.

Scandal doesn’t seem to be registering as it used to. The multiple misfortunes that have befallen Green Book, the sentimental story of an Italian-American wiseguy driving an African-American pianist around the segregated south, have failed to deny it nominations at Bafta and the Directors’ Guild or a win with the Producers’ Guild.

One Green Book screenwriter sent an unfortunate tweet concerning Muslims and 9/11. The family of Don Shirley, played by Mahershala Ali, have questioned its truthfulness. No matter. Green Book will still score big.

There are still odd, original pictures in the running. The folk at Element Pictures, Irish producers of The Favourite, can reasonably expect to score up to 10 nominations. If it does register in the more iffy categories then Yorgos Lanthmos’s period comedy could challenge A Star is Born or Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma for the most nominations.

There will be much domestic focus on the best cinematography race. If Dubliner Robbie Ryan, among the most gifted of the nation’s film professionals, lands there (and he should) then the rejoicing will be loud and boisterous.

There are also hopes for Irish directors in two short film races. Louise Bagnall’s Late Afternoon, a production of Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon, is among the 10 films long-listed for best animated short.

Vincent Lambe’s Detainment, a controversial film concerning the Jamie Bulger murders, is one of the 10 selected for best live-action short. Five films are nominated in both races. So the odds are good.

Oscars 2019: BlacKkKlansman would be Spike Lee’s first nomination in the director category

Following A Star is Born’s unexpectedly sluggish performance at the Globes – just one award for best song – Roma, a moving drama set in 1970s Mexico City, looks to have edged into the favourite spot. It could become the first foreign language picture to win best film and the first Netflix production to score even a nomination in that race.

There is momentum behind it, but Green Book’s win at PGA gives pundits pause. Here are predictions for the main races. If we get less than 80 percent correct we will be disappointed.

In order of likelihood…

Best picture

(Between five and 10 are nominated)

Roma

Already scored nominations with the Producers’ Guild of America, Directors’ Guild of America and with Bafta. By far the biggest winner with critics’ groups.

A Star is Born

Once looked like an unbeatable favourite. Has stumbled, but it’s definitely in for all the big races. The only film here to have scored nominations with all the most important precursor awards.

Green Book

Not as big a hit as expected. Much controversy surrounds it. But only one other winner of the People’s Choice at the Toronto International Film Festival has failed to secure a nomination in the last 20 years. So it’s there.

The Favourite

Yes, it is an Irish film (it’s also a British film). After registering the most nods at Bafta, Lanthimos’s romp is set to become the most promiscuously nominated domestic production ever.

BlacKkKlansman

Felt a little recherché for Oscar voters at its Festival de Cannes premiere, but Spike Lee’s radical comedy has stayed the course.

Black Panther

Huh? There is a desire to reward a largely African-American film that ate the mainstream alive. US critics went seriously gaga for it. It looks as if Marvel finally has a best picture contender.

Vice

Not everyone has gone for Adam McKay’s satirical assault on Dick Cheney, but the PGA and the DGA both bit. Christian Bale’s bravura performance will help.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Once seemed a ludicrous suggestion, but, having become one of the 10 highest grossing films of 2018, it must be regarded as a contender.

If there are more than eight…

If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins’s James Baldwin adaptation is at least as bewitching as his Oscar-winning Moonlight, but it hasn’t kicked up the same attention.

First Man

Damien Chazelle’s study of Neil Armstrong - a classic Oscar-friendly production - seemed like a sure-fire bet until it failed at the box office.

Oscars 2019: Up to 10 nominations are expected for this Irish and English production

Best director

Before changes in the voting system these would count as the top five pictures in the competition above, but, in recent years, we’ve seen best film and best director diverge. There is, perhaps, an outside chance for Pawel Pawlikowski’s work on Cold War. Amazingly, this would be Spike Lee’s first nomination. Cuaron is probably winning.

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Best actor

As with a few other races here, the top four look inked in with a fifth spot open for a few contenders. Could John David Washington step up for BlacKkKlansman? Maybe. Ryan Gosling might benefit from an unexpected swell for First Man. We’re betting on The Hawke in a much-admired Paul Schrader film.

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Ethan Hawke (First Reformed)

Best actress

This looks like a fight between Close (overdue), Colman (critic’s choice) and Gaga (glamorous reinvention). Melissa McCarthy should be third runner up for her turn as a larcenous writer in the excellent Can You Ever Forgive Me? The fifth spot could go in any number of directions. Emily Blunt failed at Bafta for Mary Poppins, so she surely she can’t make it here. Toni Colette might creep in for Hereditary. We’re counting on a rush to Roma.

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Oscars 2019: A Star is Born seems likely to score nominations in most major categories. Photograh: Warner Bros.

Best supporting actor

The top two are certain. Elliott unexpectedly missed a nomination at the Globes, but he’s the warm heart of A Star is Born. BlacKkKlansman is on the rise, so Brody seems safe. The fifth spot again is a puzzler. Sam Rockwell as George W Bush for Vice? Michael B Jordan in Black Panther? We reckon they love Chalamet.

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Best supporting actress

And yet again we seem to have four near-certainties and a puzzler. King looks like favourite for a film that’s not going to do as well as it deserves. Despite the dangers of vote-splitting, both Weisz and Stone have got in everywhere. Adams is a perennial nominee (and loser). If Emily Blunt makes it in for A Quiet Place, the calls of “category fraud” will be deafening. Margot Robbie could ride on the back of that Bafta nomination for Mary Queen of Scots (Saoirse can forget it, I’m afraid.)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Amy Adams (Vice)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Original screenplay

Here’s one that The Favourite might actually win. A sweep could also carry Roma or Green Book to the prize. Adam McKay grabbed the Oscar for The Big Short and is likely to compete again for Vice. We’re completing the shortlist by awarding Paul Schrader his first ever Oscar nomination for First Reformed. Yes, you read that right.

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

First Reformed

Vice

Oscars 2019: Black Panther was the highest grossing release in the US last year. Photograph: Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Adapted screenplay

Here’s where a few unlucky exclusions from best picture could register. Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Leave no Trace are the two films directed by women that stand the best chance of saving the academy some embarrassment. Black Panther could also score an absurd nomination here.

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Crazy Rich Asians

Best animated feature

Disney will return with nominees: Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Isle of Dogs is the critics’ choice. Mirai should be the year’s Japanese entry. But Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now the one to beat.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Cinematography

Robbie “Fish-Eye” Ryan should be in for The Favourite, but the voters don’t always go for period pictures in this category. Here is a rare spot where the lovely Polish film Cold War could score, but Alfonso Cuaron is set to become the first director to win for shooting his own film.

Roma

The Favourite

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

First Man

Foreign language

We have a shortlist of 10. So it’s hard to go far wrong. Roma has it in the bag. Cold War is definitely in, despite missing out on a Globes nomination. Never Look Away might scrape in for Germany, but we’re leaning towards the ecstatically reviewed Cannes favourite Burning.

Roma (Mexico)

Cold War (Poland)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Burning (South Korea)