Oscar nominations 2019: the complete list of nominees
Irish-produced film The Favourite and Netflix’s Roma lead the way with 10 nominations each
Photograph: Damian Dovarganes/AP
Best picture
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star is Born
- Vice
Best director
- Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
- Adam McKay (Vice)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
- Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
- Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Best actor
- Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
- Christian Bale (Vice)
- Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
- Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
- Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Best actress
- Glenn Close (The Wife)
- Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
- Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
- Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
- Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Best supporting actor
- Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
- Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
- Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
- Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
- Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best supporting actress
- Emma Stone (The Favourite)
- Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
- Amy Adams (Vice)
- Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
- Marina De Tavira (Roma)
Best adapted screenplay
- If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
- A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)
- Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)
- BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott)
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)
Best original screenplay
- Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga)
- The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)
- Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Vice (Adam McKay)
- First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
Best animated feature
- Incredibles 2
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
Best documentary
Best foreign language film
- Roma (Mexico)
- Cold War (Poland)
- Shoplifters (Japan)
- Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Never Look Away (Germany)
Best cinematography
- Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Cold War (Lukasz Zal)
- Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)
- The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
- A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)
Best costume design
- Black Panther (Ruth E Carter)
- The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
- Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
Best film editing
- Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)
- Vice (Hank Corwin)
- BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)
- The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
- Green Book (Patrick J Don Vito)
Best makeup and hairstyling
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice
Best original score
- If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)
- Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)
- Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
- BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
- Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)
Best original song
- Shallow (A Star Is Born)
- All the Stars (Black Panther)
- I’ll Fight (RBG)
- The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)
- When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Best production design
- The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)
- First Man (Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas)
- Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)
- Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)
- Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)
Best sound editing
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Black Panther
- Roma
Best sound mixing
- A Star Is Born
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- Black Panther
Best visual effects
- First Man
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Ready Player One
- Christopher Robin
Best animated short
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Best documentary short
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
Best live action short
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
The Academy Awards will take place on February 24tth at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.