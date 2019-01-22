Oscar nominations 2019: the complete list of nominees

Irish-produced film The Favourite and Netflix’s Roma lead the way with 10 nominations each

Photograph: Damian Dovarganes/AP

Photograph: Damian Dovarganes/AP

 

Best picture

  • Black Panther
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • A Star is Born
  • Vice

Best director

Best actor

Best actress

Best supporting actor

Best supporting actress

Best adapted screenplay

Best original screenplay

Best animated feature

  • Incredibles 2
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai

Best documentary

  • Free Solo
  • Minding the Gap
  • RBG
  • Hale Country This Morning, This Evening
  • Of Fathers and Sons

Best foreign language film

  • Roma (Mexico)
  • Cold War (Poland)
  • Shoplifters (Japan)
  • Capernaum (Lebanon)
  • Never Look Away (Germany)

Best cinematography

  • Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
  • Cold War (Lukasz Zal)
  • Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)
  • The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
  • A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)

Best costume design

  • Black Panther (Ruth E Carter)
  • The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
  • Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
  • Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)
  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Best film editing

  • Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)
  • Vice (Hank Corwin)
  • BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)
  • The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
  • Green Book (Patrick J Don Vito)

Best makeup and hairstyling

  • Border
  • Mary Queen of Scots
  • Vice

Best original score

  • If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)
  • Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)
  • Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
  • BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
  • Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)

Best original song

  • Shallow (A Star Is Born)
  • All the Stars (Black Panther)
  • I’ll Fight (RBG)
  • The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)
  • When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Best production design

Best sound editing

  • First Man
  • A Quiet Place
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Black Panther
  • Roma

Best sound mixing

  • A Star Is Born
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • Roma
  • Black Panther

Best visual effects

  • First Man
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • Ready Player One
  • Christopher Robin

Best animated short

  • Animal Behaviour
  • Bao
  • Late Afternoon
  • One Small Step
  • Weekends

Best documentary short

  • Black Sheep
  • End Game
  • Lifeboat
  • A Night at the Garden
  • Period. End of Sentence.

Best live action short

  • Detainment
  • Fauve
  • Marguerite
  • Mother
  • Skin

The Academy Awards will take place on February 24tth at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.