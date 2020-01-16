Next James Bond will not be a woman, Broccoli confirms

Daniel Craig’s successor as 007 ‘can be of any colour, but he is male’, producer says

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Spectre. Photograph: United Artists

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Spectre. Photograph: United Artists

 

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has said the next person to play the spy will be male.

Upcoming film No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, and there has been speculation that his successor will be a woman.

The rumours were fuelled when it was disclosed that actress Lashana Lynch is playing a female 00 agent after Craig’s Bond has left active service.

But Broccoli told Variety magazine she sees the next Bond as male.

“He can be of any colour, but he is male,” she said.

“I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters.

“I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it.”

“I think women are far more interesting than that,” she added.– PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.