Movies to stream right now: 10 great romantic comedies

GROUNDHOG DAY (Harold Ramis, 1993)

Peak Murray as a preening, self-absorbed newsman is condemned, via the rodent of the title, to relive the same day over and over. All the more time to learn the answers in jeopardy, start piano lessons and win Andie McDowell’s heart. (Netflix)

SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT (Spike Lee, 1986)

Tracy Camilla Johns’ liberated Brooklynite Nola Darling juggles three lovers until they meet up to compare notes and make demands. She refuses to choose between them because monogamy is “a form of slavery”. No wonder the character was resurrected for two seasons of TV. (Netflix)

THAT MOST IMPORTANT THING: LOVE (Andrzej Zulawski, 1975)

One of great tumultuous, heady screen romances of all time, this wild tale of a photographer (Fabio Testi) who bankrolls a play in order to woo a fading soft-porn actress (radiant Romy Schneider in a César-winning turn) wavers between outlandish tragedy and seedy satire. Klaus Kinski is on hand to shout. (Mubi, iTunes)

WOMAN OF THE YEAR (George Stevens, 1942)

Katharine Hepburn is the eponymous prize-winning journalist; Spencer Tracy is the sportswriter who marries her and resents her work ethic. “I’m afraid I’m a bit tall for you, Mr. Tracy,” she told him when they met on set. The first of nine films they would make together and the beginning of a romance that would last until his death in 1967. (iTunes, Google Play)

HAROLD AND MAUDE (Hal Ashby, 1971)

A young man obsessed with death (Bud Cort) meets a 79-year-old woman (Ruth Gordon) who likes to attend funerals. She ignores his many suicide attempts and teaches him how to play the banjo, much to his family’s dismay. Cyril Cusack sculpts Maude in ice. (iTunes, Google Play)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (Ang Lee, 1995)

Emma Thompson’s Oscar-winning adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel concerns the suddenly destitute Dashwood sisters (Thompson and Kate Winslet) and their much-needed suitors (Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman. (Netflix)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (Rob Reiner, 1987)

On the eve of her wedding to a prince, Buttercup (Robin Wright) is kidnapped by outlaws, then rescued by her lost True Love (Cary Elwes) in a meta-fairytale read by Peter Falk. (iTunes, Google Play)

IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT (Frank Capra, 1934)

The Oscar-winning romance that inspired Bugs Bunny and (temporarily) ruined undershirt sales sees a runaway heiress (Claudette Colbert) cut a deal with an unemployed journalist (Clark Gable). Nothing goes according to plan. (iTunes, Google Play)

SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED (Colin Trevorrow, 2012)

A young magazine intern (Aubrey Plaza) investigates a weird classified ad placed by a grocery store clerk (Mark Duplass) who says he needs to travel back to 2001 and prevent the death of his former girlfriend (Kristen Bell). Oddness ensues. (Netflix)

ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE (Nahnatchka Khan, 2019)

Following an awkward teen fumble, childhood friends Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) don’t speak for 15 years. As adults, she’s a successful chef, he’s still living with his parents. One of Netflix’s most successful romcoms to date. (Netflix)