Movies to stream right now: 10 great comedies
From Step Brothers and Clueless to Monty Python’s Life of Brian and When Harry Met Sally
Clueless
Directed by Amy Heckerling, 1995
The best screen version of Jane Austen’s Emma stars Alicia Silverstone as a well-meaning Beverly Hills airhead who, alongside best friend Dionne (Stacy Dash), attempts to makeover “clueless” new classmate Brittany Murphy. Paul Rudd is the not-quite-stepbrother. View on Netflix.
His Girl Friday
Howard Hawks, 1940
The verbal sparring comes thick and fast in this occasionally improvised, pitch perfect screwball comedy in which Cary Grant workaholic editor attempts to win back his star reporter and ex-wife, Hildy (Rosalind Russell). Russell won the role after Ginger Rogers, Katherine Hepburn and Claudette Colbert said no. View on archive.org
Ingrid Goes West
Matt Spicer, 2017
A mentally unstable young woman (Aubrey Plaza) becomes obsessed with a social media influencer (Elizabeth Olsen) and reinvents herself in this delicious, squirm-making satire. O’Shea Jackson Jr and Wyatt Russell are the boyfriends in the background. View on Netflix
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Terry Jones, 1979
It’s a little late for Easter but it’s never too late to watch Monty Python’s good-natured religious satire in which Very Naughty Boy Graham Chapman is mistaken for his next-door neighbour (with the exact same birthday), Jesus Christ. View on Netflix
Step Brothers
Adam McKay, 2008
Men-children Will Ferrell and John C Reilly are forced to live together as brothers after their single parents, Richard Jenkins and Mary Steenburgen get married. They bond, they make space for more activities, and fall out again before a ludicrous performance of Por Ti Volaré. View on Netflix
Sullivan’s Travels
Preston Sturges, 1941
Determined to make a socially conscious drama, Hollywood’s top director of comedies, played by Joel McCrea, dresses as a hobo and sets out “to find out what it’s like to be poor and needy”. Veronica Lake, sometimes dressed as a boy, is his wise-cracking travelling companion. View on iTunes, Google Play
Team America: World Police
Trey Parker, 2004
The team behind South Park take aim at racial stereotypes, Liberal Hollywood, former North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il, and US imperialism in this riotous Supermarionation-style puppet show. Featuring sex and a lot of vomit. View on iTunes, Google Play
The Philadelphia Story
George Cukor, 1940
Another Cary Grant remarriage comedy, in which socialite Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn) must pick between her heavy drinking ex-husband (Grant), her nouveau riche fiancé (John Howard), and a reporter looking for an inside scoop (James Stewart). Shenanigans ensue. View on iTunes, Google Play
The Square
Ruben Östlund, 2017
A precious art gallery curator (Claes Bang) struggles with a controversial new exhibit, a missing wallet, his American girlfriend (Elizabeth Moss), and a monkey-man (Terry Notary) running loose at a black-tie museum gala dinner. View on iTunes. Google Play
When Harry Met Sally
Rob Reiner, 1989
In 1977, the titular Harry asserts that men and women cannot be friends as “the sex part gets in the way”. Thus, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan end up in a will-they-won’t-they rom-com holding pattern for more than a decade, as Nora Ephron’s sparkling script introduces such now familiar concepts as “high maintenance”. View on Netflix