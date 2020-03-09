Max von Sydow, star of The Exorcist and Bergman’s The Seventh Seal, dies aged 90

Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor best known for his work in Ingmar Bergman movies and his role as a priest in cult horror movie The Exorcist, has died aged 90, his agent Jean Diamond has said. He died at his home in France on Sunday.

His wife, the producer Catherine Brelet, told Paris Match: “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on 8 March 2020.”

Max von Sydow at the European premiere of Star Wars:The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, in December 2015. Photograph: Paul Hackett/Reuters

Along with his many collaborations with Bergman, including The Seventh Seal (1957), Wild Strawberries (1957) The Virgin Spring (1980) and Winter Light (1963), he starred as Jesus Christ in The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), and memorably as the doomed priest in William Friedkin‘s The Exorcist. He also featured in Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

More recently he appeared in Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (2011), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and on Game of Thrones as the mystical Three-Eyed Raven. – PA, Reuters, Guardian

