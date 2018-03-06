Mary Poppins Returns: Emily Blunt floats down on a kite

Disney chose its telecast of the 90th Academy Awards to introduce a teaser trailer for the much-anticipated sequel to one of its most beloved films: Mary Poppins Returns.

The clip doesn’t give away much, but we do get to see Emily Blunt as the titular nanny as she floats down from the sky on a kite, and Lin-Manuel Miranda riding a bike and looking an awful lot like Dick Van Dyke’s chimney sweep from the original 1964 musical.

Van Dyke also appears in the new version in a different role, as the son of the penny-pinching banker Mr Dawes.

Meryl Streep, reuniting with Blunt from The Devil Wears Prada and with the director Rob Marshall from Into the Woods, plays Poppins’s cousin, Topsy; another acting legend, Angela Lansbury, plays the Balloon Lady, but neither appears in the teaser.

Mary Poppins Returns reveals a grown-up Jane and Michael Banks (Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw), who reunite with their magical caregiver in Depression Era London, 25 years after the first film took place.

“It’s wonderful to see you,” Michael tells Mary, to which she agrees: “It is, isn’t it?”

We shall see if moviegoers feel as equally supercalifragilisticexpialidocious when the new “Poppins” lands in US cinemas on Christmas Day.

– New York Times