Mark Wahlberg donates reshoot fee to Time’s Up campaign

Mark Wahlberg has agreed to donate his $1.5 million fee for the All The Money In The World reshoots to the Time’s Up campaign.

The actor faced an outcry after it was revealed that while he was paid $1.5 million his co-star, Michelle Williams, reportedly made $80 a day for the reshoots of the Ridley Scott film.

Wahlberg announced on Saturday he would donate the money in the name of Williams to Time’s Up, the campaign initiative set up to help those who have suffered sexual assault, harassment or abuse in the workplace.

Scott opted to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer just weeks ahead of the film’s release after allegations of sexual assault were made against the House Of Cards actor.

Hollywood stars, including Jessica Chastain and Judd Apatow, had spoken out over reports of a pay disparity between Wahlberg and Williams for the film.

In a statement to the Associated Press Wahlberg said: “I 100% support the fight for fair pay.”

Talent agency William Morris Endeavor, who represent both Williams and Wahlberg, said they would donate an additional 500,000 to Time’s Up.

The Time’s Up campaign is a movement against sexual harassment that was founded at the start of January as a response to recent sexual harassment allegations in the media, film, and broadcasting.– (PA)