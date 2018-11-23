Lion King: First teaser trailer for live-action remake released

Beyoncé and Donald Glover feature as voices of Nala and Simba , has been released.

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Get a sneak peek of the live-action version of the Lion King in this teaser trailer.

 

The first trailer for the upcoming live-action retelling of The Lion King has been released.Starring Beyoncé as Nala and musician and actor Donald Glover as Simba, the film is due to be released next year.

The first trailer – released to coincide with Thanksgiving in the US – features James Earl Jones narrating over the famous scene of a young Simba being held aloft over the kingdom.

Earl Jones, reprising his role as Mufasa from the 1994 Disney classic, says: “Everything the light touches is our kingdom, but a king’s time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king.”

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, will also star English actor Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba’s evil uncle Scar, John Oliver playing Mufasa’s advisor the bird Zazu and John Kani voicing the baboon Rafiki.

Alfre Woodard will voice Simba’s mother Sarabi, child actor JD McCrary plays a young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph is the young Nala.

The Lion King tells the story of heir to the throne Simba, who must fight to take his rightful place as king when tragedy befalls his family.

The Lion King will be released in July, 2019. – PA

