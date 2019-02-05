Liam Neeson: ‘I’m not a racist’

Liam Neeson has spoken about his controversial comments on race and revenge, saying he’s “not a racist”.

On Monday it was reported the Irish actor told a journalist that, following the rape of a friend, he went out with a cosh with a mind to kill, in his words, a “black b*****d”.

Appearing on US talk show Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, he said: “We were doing a press junket and the topic of the film is revenge, it’s a dark comedy too, and the lady journalist was asking me ‘How do you tap into that?’ and I remembered an incident nearly 40 years ago where a very dear friend of mine was brutally raped and I was out of the country, and when I came back she told me about it.

“She handled the situation incredibly bravely and I had never felt this feeling before, which was a primal urge to lash out.”

“I’m not a racist,” Neeson told the programme.

“I went out deliberately into black areas in the city, looking to be set upon,” he said. “It shocked me and it hurt me . . . I did seek help, I went to a priest.”

Neeson said no violence occurred and he would have looked for a white man had that been the description given to him by his friend.

During the original interview with the Independent (UK), Neeson said: “She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way.”

He said: But my immediate reaction was I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be… approached by somebody. I’m ashamed to say that, and I did it for maybe a week – hoping some (air quotes with his fingers) ‘black b*****d’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”

The actor, who was promoting his upcoming revenge thriller Cold Pursuit, went on to explain that, as days passed and he calmed down, he realised the wrongness of his actions.

“It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that,” he said. “And I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid.”

The Independent has made audio of the interview available online.

Following reports of Neeson’s comments, former England footballer John Barnes said the actor deserves a medal for his honesty.

Barnes, who suffered racist abuse during his football career, has praised Neeson for telling the truth and said his feelings were the result of a negative portrayal of black people in the media.

He told Sky News: “I believe that Liam Neeson deserves a medal and I’ll tell you why.

“I’ve listened to the whole transcript, Liam Neeson was talking about his film, revenge, and he’s talking about how revenge doesn’t do anyone any good.

“He mentions that growing up in Northern Ireland, he understands how destructive that can be.

“He went on to tell a story about a situation where a friend of his had been raped.

‘Thinking what he feels’

“Now if you listen to everything he’s talking about, he’s talking about in the moment and you can’t blame Liam Neeson for thinking what he feels, and this is a while ago, because this is what society has shown him that black people do, Muslims do.

“This is what society has wrongly shown him, this is what the media has wrongly portrayed to him.

“So in that moment, for a week he was going around looking to kill a black person or a ‘black (b*****d)’ and he did that in quotation marks.

“Now what he actually went on to say is he is ashamed and horrified by the way he felt.

“He’s not ashamed and horrified in wanting to commit the act of revenge, he’s ashamed and horrified because that is what he felt about all black people.

“After a week he realised he was wrong, that is what he said, ‘I’m ashamed and horrified of the way I felt’.

“Now depending on how you want to spin this story, it’s now about he was going to kill a black person.”

When the interviewer said he did not want to spin the story, Barnes said: “It’s been spun, it’s been spun if you want to think about what he’s actually saying, the context.

“Which is why he said to the lady in his voice, ‘I’ve got a particular set of skills if you don’t report this in the way that it’s meant’ and he threatened to kill the woman.

“What he’s actually saying is he’s horrified and ashamed of the way he felt, he went on to say that.

“That is exactly what he went on to say, which meant he was ashamed of the way he felt, but you cannot blame him for thinking that.”–PA