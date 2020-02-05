Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, says son Michael
Michael Douglas describes father as ‘a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies’
Actor Kirk Douglas attends a ceremony honoring his son actor Michael Douglas with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Hollywood, California on November 6th, 2018. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty
Actor Kirk Douglas, a star of Hollywood’s golden age who was best known for his starring role in Spartacus, has died at the age of 103.
His son Michael announced the news in a statement to People Magazine on Thursday. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” the statement said.
“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.
“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael said.
“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”
He is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, and his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Eric. - Guardian