Kevin Hart car crash: Actor ‘is awake’ and ‘going to be just fine’

The actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who has been in hospital since he was injured in a car crash on Sunday, “is awake” and “going to be just fine”, according to his wife, Eniko.

The singer Justin Bieber and the actor Chadwick Boseman have joined Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham and other stars in sending messages of support to the 40-year-old, who reportedly suffered major back injuries in the collision.

A California Highway Patrol report said that Hart, who is best known for roles in movies such as Night School, Ride Along and Get Hard, was a passenger in a car that went off Mulholland Highway, in the hills above Malibu, and rolled down an embankment around 12.45am on Sunday.

The report said Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

@KevinHart4real love you man — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 3 September 2019

Praying for your recovery brother. God bless you and your family. You got this. pic.twitter.com/pZ09oVWVd5 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) 2 September 2019

Bieber tweeted: “KevinHart4real love you man.” Boseman, who starred in Black Panther, posted a photograph of him and Hart together and wrote: “Praying for your recovery brother. God bless you and your family. You got this.”

Dwayne Johnson, aka the Rock, famously has a Hollywood bromance with Hart; the pair have starred together in films including Jumanji and Central Intelligence. Alongside a photograph of the pair from Jumanji, Johnson wrote: “Stop messing with my emotions brother kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

David Beckham posted a picture of him and Hart together and wrote: “Hey man this is why we were built for challenges like this... Stay strong good luck with the recovery.” He added: “Love to the family and anything you need I’m right here... Much love DB.”

Nicole Kidman starred alongside Hart and Bryan Cranston in the drama The Upside. Alongside a photograph of the trio, she wrote: “Sending love and prayers to you Kevin.”

Cranston wrote: “I’ve just heard that kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B.” – PA