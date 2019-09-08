Jennifer Lopez admits risque scene in Hustlers made her edgy

Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez admitted she was nervous before filming a particularly suggestive scene in the movie.

Lopez stars alongside Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart in the comedy drama, which follows a group of strippers who resort to robbing their rich clients after falling on hard times following the 2008 financial crisis.

Rapper Cardi B and pop star Lizzo also feature in the film, which is based on a true story.

While Lopez has extensive dance experience thanks to her glittering career in pop music, she revealed it did not prepare her for the demands of pole dancing.

She spent nearly six months in training for Hustlers and even brought a portable pole with her on tour.

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the premiere of Hustlers during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Photograph: Getty

Jennifer Lopez: ‘Before I did that scene I was super nervous.’ Photograph: Getty Images

And she admitted one scene – in which she performs a provocative dance routine inside a packed strip club – left her anxious before the cameras started rolling.

“Before I did that scene I was super nervous. But also because of the vulnerability, going up there, all the guys were around the stage, we had about 300 extras in the club and it’s like, ‘okay, go up there and do your pole routine’. It’s like, ‘oh my God, take off your clothes and wear a thong’!”

In Hustlers 50-year-old Lopez plays veteran stripper Ramona Vega, who takes Wu’s new recruit Destiny, a struggling single mother, under her wing. Together, they make a fortune through ripping off rich clients – before their scheme starts to attract the unwanted police attention.

Julia Stiles stars as the journalist interviewing Wu’s character about the scam.

Lopez – who also is a producer on the film – said when working with other women she likes to “make sure everybody’s comfortable. I want them to know that our set is going to be comfortable, it’s going to feel good.”

Crazy Rich Asians actress Wu (37) was full of praise for her co-star.

“She’s caring for everybody . . . it’s just natural that a connection forms.”

Hustlers arrives in cinemas on September 13th.