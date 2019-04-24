James Bond 25: title and cast to be revealed Thursday

The 25th Bond film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will be Daniel Craig’s fifth outing as 007

Updated: about an hour ago

Daniel Craig: Bond 25 is expected to be the last time he play the spy. Photograph: PA

Daniel Craig: Bond 25 is expected to be the last time he play the spy. Photograph: PA

 

The title and cast of the forthcoming James Bond film will be announced on Thursday.

A tweet from the official 007 account on Wednesday said: “Coming tomorrow at 13:10 GMT, the #BOND25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location. Ask the cast a question using #BOND25

The 25th Bond film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will be Daniel Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

It is expected to be Craig’s last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

The rest of the cast has not yet been announced but recent Oscar winner Rami Malek is among the stars rumoured to be joining the production, while Ben Whishaw, who plays Q, and Ralph Fiennes, who plays M, have said they will return.

Fukunaga stepped in as director when Danny Boyle dropped out over “creative differences”.

The film has reportedly been operating under the working title Shatterhand, a reference to the original Ian Fleming novels where Bond and his nemesis, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, first appeared.

Blofeld used the alias Dr Guntram Shatterhand in the 1964 novel You Only Live Twice, which follows Bond to Japan where he finds his arch-enemy living under that name, hinting at the setting and basis of the new film. – PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.