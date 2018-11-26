Italian film-maker Bernardo Bertolucci dies at age of 77
Director of ‘Last Tango in Paris’ and ‘The Last Emperor’ dies at home after an illness
Bernardo Bertolucci: the Italian director in 2013. Photograph: Fred Prouser/Reuters
Bernardo Bertolucci, the Italian director famous for movies such as Last Tango in Paris and The Last Emperor, has died at 77, Italian media reported on Monday.
Bertolucci, who was from the northern Italian town of Parma, had been ill and died at his home in Rome, media said. – Reuters