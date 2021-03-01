Ireland’s Stella named one of the world’s 20 most beautiful cinemas

The Stella in Dublin has been named one of the world’s most beautiful cinemas. Time Out, the going-out guide with a presence in 328 cities and 58 countries, put it at no 16 in its 50-strong global ranking.



The art-deco-style cinema originally opened in Rathmines, in Dublin 6, in 1923. It was the largest cinema in Ireland at the time, with a capacity of 1,283. After eventually falling into dilapidation it was bought by Press Up Group, the hospitality company run by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan.

They reopened it in 2017 after using old photographs to help them restore it to its original style – although now with a capacity of just 216: 150 on the ground floor and 66 on the balcony above.

The new-look Stella has rows of leather armchairs and couches, with small circular snack tables, topped by lamps, beside them. In front of each seat is a leather ottoman for cinemagoers to rest their legs on; each one holds a cashmere blanket, for cosiness, with space to stow coats or bags.

Upstairs and to the side, in what was once a dance studio, is the Stella Cocktail Bar, with a decadent velvet interior, new roof light, over-bar mirror and small outdoor terrace. It’s a cave to linger in before or after a film, or can be accessed separately from the street.

Phil de Semlyen, Time Out’s global film editor, writes: “Mosaic tiling, art deco railings, hand painted ceiling, chandelier and the dress-to-impress Stella Cocktail Club (a Star Wars T-shirt will do at a push) pushes the Scott Fitzgerald vibe into the realms of French martinis and bourbon cocktails. Oh, and the screen itself isn’t shabby either, with red armchairs, huge sofas and double beds to pick from. The Stellar used to Ireland’s largest cinema, now it’s just the swishest.”

The guide suggests supporting the cinema by buying a gift card.

Inside the Stella Cinema in Rathmines in Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The ticket and snack bar at the Stella. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The Stella Cocktail Bar. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The balcony stairs at the Stella Cinema

Floor tiles at the Stella. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

