Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

Elba and Dhowre, who met on the set of The Mountain Between Us in 2017, exchanged vows in Marrakesh

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre exchanged vows at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, according to British Vogue. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

Actor Idris Elba and girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre have married in a ceremony in Morocco.

In photographs shared by British Vogue on Instagram, the bride wore a custom gown by Vera Wang, while the Luther actor wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

They exchanged vows on April 26th at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, according to the magazine.

The night before the ceremony friends and family attended a “colours of the souk” themed dinner and on Saturday will attend a party at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, which will reportedly emulate the atmosphere of a festival.

The couple got engaged last February after Elba dropped to one knee during a screening of his film Yardie at the Rio Cinema in Dalston, east London. They met in 2017 on the set of The Mountain Between Us

Rio Cinema confirmed the news on their Twitter account, writing: “Another riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film.”

Elba and Dhowre, a model and former Miss Vancouver, had reportedly been dating since early 2017.

The London-born actor was previously married to Hanne Norgaard and Sonya Hamlin. – PA

