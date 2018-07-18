Huge statue of topless Jeff Goldblum appears in London

A 7.6 metre statue of actor Jeff Goldblum has appeared next to London’s Tower Bridge.

In a move mirroring the frightening dinosaurs of the Jurassic Park movie, the massive statue depicts the actor in a re-creation of his “iconic” reclining open-shirted pose from the 1993 film, in which he played Dr Ian Malcolm. Fans were quick to react on social media, posting photographs and selfies.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of JURASSIC PARK's premiere in the U.K., streaming service @NOWTV unveiled a statue of Jeff Goldblum in London's Potters Field. pic.twitter.com/hTFNKURMZM — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 18, 2018

When they build a 20ft tall Jeff Goldblum statue down the road, there's only one thing to do: pic.twitter.com/HqmYlb8t4i — Ian Maclure (@Fearian) July 18, 2018

In the film’s famous scene, Goldblum’s character strips off his shirt while recovering from a severe injury. The statue was eretced by to mark 25 years since the release of the Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi box office smash hit.