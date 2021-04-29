How do you get a role as an extra in Disenchanted this summer?

Disenchanted is coming to town, and the Disney film is looking for extras, but get the measuring tape out if you want to be in with a shout.

Producers of the sequel to Enchanted, Disney’s 2007 hit live-action/animated musical romantic comedy starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, are looking for extras for the shoot in Ireland this summer, and there’s been a big publicity push from the MovieExtras.ie agency to recruit them. But if you’re hoping for a moment of reflected glory in the background of the film, be prepared to jump through some hoops to be considered.

The good news is you do not have to pay annual membership (€90; or €60 for under-18s) to join MovieExtras.ie to put yourself forward for Disenchanted.

First off, get going with your photos – you need three of them, with clear backgrounds and no clutter: a headshot, back of head, and long portrait, with selfies banned. Then get the measuring tape and scales out, because to register for the opportunity you need to list a ton of vitals: height and shoe size, as well as waist, chest, neck, and inside leg measurements, plus dress hip, bust and cup sizes.

You need to be entitled to work in Ireland, and men must be willing to shave beards if required – and the application form asks about criminal convictions too.

After filling in all your personal details (which range from ethnic background to special skills) and measurements, you receive an acknowledgement on screen that says “Your application has been recorded, thank you”, though from our experience, no response has yet landed by email, and it’s not clear when you’ll hear if you fit the (bottom of the) bill.

The sequel is filming in Dublin between May and August this year (extras have to be available for full days for filming, with potentially very early call times). Producers Clocktower Productions are “committed to diverse, inclusive casting”, and are looking for “submissions for non-descript roles” for all performers, “regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, colour, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity”. Though their site makes clear being an extra in the film is a paid role, MovieExtras.ie couldn’t confirm the daily rates, and was unable to answer our queries about how many extras they’re recruiting for the shoot, and whether they’ve had much response to the callout.

The sequel has been a long time coming, having been in development since way back in 2010. The new plot is apparently set 10 years after they left off, and the characters Giselle, Robert and Morgan have since moved from New York to the suburbs. A decade into her happily ever after, Giselle questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process. Directed by Adam Shankman, who is also credited as writer along with Bill Kelly, it’s expected to star Adams and Dempsey, as well as James Marsden and Idina Menzel.