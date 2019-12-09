Golden Globes 2020: Saoirse Ronan nominated for best actress

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated as best actress in a drama at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards. The Irish actor, still only 25, picks up her fifth Globe nomination for her turn as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s perennially popular Little Women.

The omens are good. Ronan won the Globe for best actress in a comedy – her only win so far – for Gerwig’s Lady Bird, in 2018. She is now on track for a fourth Oscar nomination in January. Little Women, the eighth feature adaptation of the book, also stars Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet in a coming-of-age tale from 1860s New England.

Andrew Scott

In the television section, the Irish actor Andrew Scott received a nomination for his performance as the “sexy priest” in Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC comedy.

The actors Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson announced the nominees at break of dawn from the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Los Angeles. Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of the Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, were also present in their roles as 2020 Globes ambassadors. They will escort the winners on and off stage at the ceremony next month.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also received multiple nominations in what looks like an unusually competitive year.

Tom Hanks will receive the honorary Cecil B DeMille award for outstanding contribution to film. Ellen DeGeneres will pick up the second ever Carol Burnett award for outstanding achievement in television.

An eccentric precursor to the Oscars, the Globes are presented by about 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Some controversy has already attended the decision to invite Ricky Gervais back as host. The UK comic and actor enjoyed tweaking sensibilities on his four previous appearances as MC, but that was before the change in attitudes that accompanied the #MeToo revelations in 2017.

The Globes will be announced at the Beverly Hills Hilton on the evening of January 5th.