Golden Globes 2020: full list of nominations

Marriage Story tops nominations with six as Saoirse Ronan and Andrew Scott get nods

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Marriage Story: Six Golden Globe nominations including best actress for Scarlett Johansson and best actor for Adam Driver. Photograph: Netflix

Marriage Story: Six Golden Globe nominations including best actress for Scarlett Johansson and best actor for Adam Driver. Photograph: Netflix

 

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Rocketman

BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Cynthio Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story

BEST SCREENPLAY
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story

BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Spirit , The Lion King
Stand Up, Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
The Politician

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Rami Youssef, Rami
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs Maisel

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Chris Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.