Golden Globes 2020: complete list of winners
All the winners of the 77th annual Golden Globes for film and TV
Taron Egerton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Rocket Man at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/EPA
Best film – drama
- 1917 – WINNER
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Best actress in a film – drama
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Best actor in a film – drama
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best film – musical or comedy
- Dolemite is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
- Rocketman
Best actress in a film – musical or comedy
- Ana De Armas, Knives Out
- Awkwafina, The Farewell – WINNER
- Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best supporting actress in a film
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best actor in a film – musical or comedy
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
Best supporting actor in a film
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Best director – film
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best screenplay – film
- Marriage Story
- Parasite
- The Two Popes
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
- The Irishman
Best film – animated
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link – WINNER
- Toy Story 4
Best film – foreign language
- The Farewell
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite – WINNER
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best score – film
- Little Women
- Joker – WINNER
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Motherless Brooklyn
Best limited series or TV film
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl – WINNER
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best actress in a limited series or TV film
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER
Best actress in a TV series – drama
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film
- Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best song – film
- Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
- I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER
- Into the Unknown, Frozen II
- Spirit, The Lion King
- Stand Up, Harriet
Best TV series – musical or comedy
- Barry
- Fleabag – WINNER
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- The Politician
Best actor in a TV series – drama
- Brian Cox, Succession – WINNER
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER
Best TV series – drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession – WINNER
Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV film
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – WINNER
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER
Best actor in a limited series or TV film
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – WINNER
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon