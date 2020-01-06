Golden Globes 2020: complete list of winners

All the winners of the 77th annual Golden Globes for film and TV

Taron Egerton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Rocket Man at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/EPA

Taron Egerton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Rocket Man at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/EPA

 

Best film – drama

  • 1917 – WINNER
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Marriage Story
  • The Two Popes

Best actress in a film – drama

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Best actor in a film – drama

  • Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best film – musical or comedy

  • Dolemite is My Name
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
  • Rocketman

Best actress in a film – musical or comedy

  • Ana De Armas, Knives Out
  • Awkwafina, The Farewell – WINNER
  • Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
  • Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
  • Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best supporting actress in a film

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Annette Bening, The Report
  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER
  • Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best actor in a film – musical or comedy

  • Daniel Craig, Knives Out
  • Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER
  • Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Best supporting actor in a film

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Best director – film

  • Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
  • Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER
  • Todd Phillips, Joker
  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best screenplay – film

  • Marriage Story
  • Parasite
  • The Two Popes
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
  • The Irishman

Best film – animated

  • Frozen II
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • The Lion King
  • Missing Link – WINNER
  • Toy Story 4

Best film – foreign language

  • The Farewell
  • Les Misérables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite – WINNER
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best score – film

  • Little Women
  • Joker – WINNER
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Motherless Brooklyn

Best limited series or TV film

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl – WINNER
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable

Best actress in a limited series or TV film

  • Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
  • Joey King, The Act
  • Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
  • Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
  • Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER

Best actress in a TV series – drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film

  • Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Toni Collette, Unbelievable
  • Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
  • Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best song – film

  • Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
  • I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER
  • Into the Unknown, Frozen II
  • Spirit, The Lion King
  • Stand Up, Harriet

Best TV series – musical or comedy

  • Barry
  • Fleabag – WINNER
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • The Politician

Best actor in a TV series – drama

  • Brian Cox, Succession – WINNER
  • Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
  • Rami Malek, Mr Robot
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Billy Porter, Pose

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
  • Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER

Best TV series – drama

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession – WINNER

Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV film

  • Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Andrew Scott, Fleabag
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – WINNER
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Ben Platt, The Politician
  • Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER

Best actor in a limited series or TV film

  • Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
  • Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – WINNER
  • Jared Harris, Chernobyl
  • Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.