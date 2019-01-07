Golden Globes 2019: full list of winners

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Who Is America?

Jim Carrey - Kidding

WINNER: Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Best animated feature film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best actor in a TV series - drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Stephan James - Homecoming

Billy Porter - Pose

WINNER: Richard Madden - Bodyguard

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Best TV series - drama

WINNER: The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

WINNER: Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler - Barry

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects

WINNER: Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton - Dirty John

Laura Dern - The Tale

Regina King - Seven Seconds

Best score

Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz - First Man

Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns

Best song

All the Stars - Black Panther

Girl in the Movies - Dumplin’

Requiem for a Private War - A Private War

Revelation - Boy Erased

WINNER: Shallow - A Star Is Born

Best supporting actress

Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

WINNER: Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Best actress in a TV series - drama

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

WINNER: Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Julia Roberts - Homecoming

Keri Russell - The Americans

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best screenplay

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay - Vice

WINNER: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Alex Bornstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

WINNER: Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid’s Tale

Best actor - musical or comedy

WINNER: Christian Bale - Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Robert Redford - The Old Man & the Gun

John C Reilly - Stan & Ollie

Best foreign language film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

WINNER: Roma

Shoplifters

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl - The Alienist

WINNER: Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal

Best director

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay - Vice

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown

Alison Brie - Glow

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing - Will and Grace

Best TV series - musical or comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

WINNER: The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best limited series or TV movie

The Alienist

WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best actress - musical or comedy

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron - Tully

Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians

Best film - musical or comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

WINNER: Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best actress - drama

WINNER: Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman - Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike - A Private War

Best actor - drama

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased

WINNER: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman

Best film - drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born