Golden Globes 2019: full list of winners
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ beats runaway favourite ‘A Star Is Born’ to best drama film
Jim Beach, Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen, Rami Malek, Graham King pose with their awards for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in the press room during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. Photograph: Mike Nelson/ EPA
Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Who Is America?
Jim Carrey - Kidding
WINNER: Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Best animated feature film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best actor in a TV series - drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Stephan James - Homecoming
Billy Porter - Pose
WINNER: Richard Madden - Bodyguard
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Best TV series - drama
WINNER: The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
WINNER: Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler - Barry
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
WINNER: Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton - Dirty John
Laura Dern - The Tale
Regina King - Seven Seconds
Best score
Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz - First Man
Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns
Best song
All the Stars - Black Panther
Girl in the Movies - Dumplin’
Requiem for a Private War - A Private War
Revelation - Boy Erased
WINNER: Shallow - A Star Is Born
Best supporting actress
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
WINNER: Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best actress in a TV series - drama
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
WINNER: Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Julia Roberts - Homecoming
Keri Russell - The Americans
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best screenplay
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - The Favourite
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay - Vice
WINNER: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Alex Bornstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
WINNER: Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid’s Tale
Best actor - musical or comedy
WINNER: Christian Bale - Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Robert Redford - The Old Man & the Gun
John C Reilly - Stan & Ollie
Best foreign language film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
WINNER: Roma
Shoplifters
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl - The Alienist
WINNER: Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
Best director
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown
Alison Brie - Glow
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Debra Messing - Will and Grace
Best TV series - musical or comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
WINNER: The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best limited series or TV movie
The Alienist
WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best actress - musical or comedy
Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
WINNER: Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron - Tully
Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians
Best film - musical or comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
WINNER: Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best actress - drama
WINNER: Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike - A Private War
Best actor - drama
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
WINNER: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman
Best film - drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born