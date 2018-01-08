Golden Globes 2018: full list of winners

Film

Best motion picture, drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: Lady Bird

Best director, motion picture: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best screenplay, motion picture: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture, animated: Coco

Best motion picture, foreign language: In the Fade

Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best original song, motion picture: This Is Me from The Greatest Showman

Television

Best television series, drama: The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best television series, musical or comedy: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television: Big Little Lies, HBO

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies