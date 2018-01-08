Golden Globes 2018: full list of winners

Saoirse Ronan winse best actress while Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins four awards

Frances McDormand during her speech after she won best actress at the Golden Globes. Photograph: Reuters

Film

Best motion picture, drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: Lady Bird

Best director, motion picture: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best screenplay, motion picture: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture, animated: Coco

Best motion picture, foreign language: In the Fade

Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best original song, motion picture: This Is Me from The Greatest Showman

Television

Best television series, drama: The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best television series, musical or comedy: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television: Big Little Lies, HBO

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies