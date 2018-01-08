Golden Globes 2018: full list of winners
Saoirse Ronan winse best actress while Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins four awards
Frances McDormand during her speech after she won best actress at the Golden Globes. Photograph: Reuters
Film
Best motion picture, drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best motion picture, musical or comedy: Lady Bird
Best director, motion picture: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best screenplay, motion picture: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best motion picture, animated: Coco
Best motion picture, foreign language: In the Fade
Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Best original song, motion picture: This Is Me from The Greatest Showman
Television
Best television series, drama: The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Best television series, musical or comedy: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television: Big Little Lies, HBO
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies