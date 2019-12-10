Ghostbusters: Afterlife first trailer revealed

The first trailer for the new Ghostbusters sequel sees the return of Slimer and the Ecto-1 car alongside a new cast of new stars.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will be released next summer, is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of the original film’s director, Ivan Reitman. The supernatural comedy’s new cast members include the Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, the Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, the Leftovers star Carrie Coon and the Designated Survivor actor Mckenna Grace.

It is also set to see guest cameos from Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver – although they don’t feature in the preview clip.

Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spengler in the original Ghostbusters film, in 1984, and its follow-up Ghostbusters II, in 1989, died in 2014.

The trailer shows a single mother and her two children moving to a mysterious, inherited house in a small town – which is hit by unusual and unexplained tremors – where they start to discover the connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Rudd plays a teacher who becomes enthralled when he discovers old pieces of kit used by the ghostbusters.

The trailer also has glimpses of Slimer, the ghost, and the car from the original films, the Ectomobile, complete with its Ecto-1 number plate.

The film is the fourth in the Ghostbusters franchise and the first since the all-woman release in 2016 starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, who started a ghost-catching business in New York City. It was directed by the Bridesmaids film-maker Paul Feig and received a mixed reception.

Jason Reitman, who has written as well as directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, also made Juno and Up in the Air. – PA

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in cinemas in July 2020